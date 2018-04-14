An Ohio police officer who was given the opioid overdose antidote Narcan during a drug arrest gone wrong was actually exposed to methamphetamine, not opioids, officials say.

A Columbus police officer began to have an adverse reaction after an unknown powder blew into his face during a drug arrest on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Body camera footage shows the officer’s partner questioning a female suspect about the substance, which she called “ice,” another name for crystal methamphetamine. Lab tests later confirmed that identification, according to Columbus Police.

When asked if the drug may have been laced with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, she responded, “Not that I know of.”

First responders still proceeded to treat the affected officer with Narcan, a brand of the drug naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Methamphetamine is not an opioid, but the “decision to administer Narcan in this case was appropriate and consistent with training,” according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The officer eventually recovered and is expected to return to work on Monday, 10TV reports.