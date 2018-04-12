Weekend Recipe: Salmon Burgers With a Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon burgers are probably one of my favourite meals to make at home. I often serve them with oven roasted sweet potatoes or a salad made from baby romaine lettuce and avocado mayonnaise that’s created by blending avocado with a little lemon, garlic, olive oil, water and sea salt.

What I love about this recipe is that any leftovers can be enjoyed the next day. These burgers make a quick and easy, portable meal for lunchboxes, picnics and entertaining. Try them over steamed brown rice with a splash of wheat free tamari or over a massaged kale salad. They keep well in the fridge for up to three days. This recipe is from my cookbook Purely Delicious.

WHAT’S GREAT ABOUT THEM:

Fish is a good source of omega-3s, and studies have shown that this healthy fatty oil plays an important role in heart health.

INGREDIENTS

500 g (1 lb, 2oz) raw skinless and boneless salmon fillet, chopped

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 spring onions (scallions), sliced

Zest and juice from 1 lemon

A good grind of cracked pepper and a little sea salt

1 egg

60 g (2 oz, 1/2 cup) almond meal or rice flour to coat

DIRECTIONS

Combine the salmon, spring onion, parsley, lemon zest, juice, egg and a little salt and pepper into a food processor Process until combined Remove and shape into 8 burgers Coat them lightly with your choice of almond meal or rice flour and rest in the fridge for 15 minutes to help them firm up Cook the burgers in a pan over a low to medium heat with a splash of olive oil until crisp, golden and cooked through

Serve with your choice of greens or roasted sweet potato.

NOTES + INSPIRATION: You can also make these burgers from tinned salmon by combining 6 1/2 oz (185g) tinned, drained wild salmon, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, a little spring onion and some cracked pepper. Place spoonfuls of the salmon mixture into a pan and cook over a medium heat with a splash of olive oil for 1 – 2 minutes on each side until golden.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter