The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Channing Tatum's New Single Status

The internet was collectively floored on Monday evening when Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan announced in a joint statement to People they had “lovingly chosen to separate” after being married for nearly nine years.

The pair, who met while starring in 2006’s Step Up and tied the knot in 2009, were often regarded as “relationship goals” by fans — because, honestly, who will ever be able to top their epic joint episode of Lip Sync Battle? — many of whom were heartbroken about the couple’s split.

However, there was a corner of the internet that found the silver lining to the end of Channing and Jenna’s relationship, which is that Roxane Gay-approved feminist heartthrob Channing Tatum is back on the market. A quick scroll through any social feed will confirm that there are plenty of people who have all of the feelings about single Channing Tatum. Here are some examples of people who took to the internet to share them.

But fans don’t want you to forget that Jenna Dewan is a catch, too.