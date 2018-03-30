Accountant Scott Foster did what most hockey fans could only dream of when he stepped onto the ice as an emergency goalie for the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night and helped secure the Blackhawks’ 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Foster, who last played hockey in college for Western Michigan University and never played pro, generally spends his day doing accounting, so it came as a surprise to many when the 36-year-old married father of two blocked all seven shots he faced on the ice. Foster was picked up on Thursday as an emergency goalie after all of their goaltenders were injured, with Foster being sent into the game during the third period.

According to a charming post-game interview, Foster belongs to two “beer league” recreational teams and couldn’t believe that he had just successfully played in the NHL.

“A few hours ago I was sitting on the computer typing on a 10-key,” Foster said. “Now I’m standing in front of you guys having just finished 14 and a half minutes of NHL hockey.”

