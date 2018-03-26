Your Facebook Feed Is About to Have Much More Local News

While criticism over Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica data breach has continued to plague the tech giant, it seems Mark Zuckerberg is keen to turn over a new leaf.

Facebook announced Monday that users across the world will soon see more stories from local news outlets in their News Feed. The change aims to “prioritize local news,” so that users can “see topics that have a direct impact on their community” and learn more about local events, according to Facebook.

“Now, people around the world will see more news on Facebook from local sources covering their current city and other cities they may care about,” Alex Hardiman, Facebook’s Head of News Product, and Campbell Brown, Head of News Partnerships, said in a statement.

The change aims to help local publishers reach more of their target audience by increasing the chance of someone from the publisher’s community picking up on relevant stories. Many local news outlets have struggled to adapt to the era of online publishing.

The announcement follows a series of missteps for Facebook. The company acknowledged Sunday that it has for years been collecting the call and text history of many users who own Android phones.

The #DeleteFacebook hashtag also continues to trend more than a week after news broke about the Cambridge Analytica data breach, and the company’s stock has dropped more than 14%.