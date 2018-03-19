The Internet Is Inconsolable Over the Death of Keyboard Cat

Fans of Keyboard Cat are mourning the feline YouTube sensation in the wake of his March 8 death. After 9-year-old Bento’s owner, Charlie Schmidt, confirmed his passing in a tribute video on Friday, cat lovers everywhere flocked to Twitter to grieve the loss of the Internet icon.

Bento was adopted by Schmidt in 2009 after 1984 footage of his previous cat, Fatso—a.k.a. the original Keyboard Cat—went viral in 2007. He then became a YouTube star in his own right with a string of videos and commercials that featured him pawing a small electronic piano.

“R.I.P. Bento the keyboard cat,” wrote Twitter user @AlphaOmegaSin in remembrance of Bento. “You’ll always and forever be one of my favorite old internet memes.”

Others shared more specific memories of their favorite Keyboard Cat moment. “Play Haley Off, Keyboard Cat is still to this day the funniest youtube clip I’ve ever seen,” tweeted @DragonflyJonez. “RIP to a legend.”

See some of the reactions below.