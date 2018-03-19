Man Driving With Fake Homer Simpson License Pulled Over by Police

A driver who was pulled over by U.K. police attempted to pass off a Homer Simpson driving license as his own personal ID.

When an officer from the Thames Valley force in England recently stopped an unidentified male driver in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, she was handed a license featuring a picture of The Simpsons character making his signature “D’oh” face and the signature “H. Simpson.”

Details of the incident were shared online by the department’s official Twitter account. “The driver’s car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper licence,” Thames Valley Police tweeted alongside a picture of the ID. “D’oh!”

However, Twitter was quick to point out that the driver didn’t even bother with his fictional alter-ego’s correct contact information, listing 28, Springfield Way, USA, as his home address. “Clearly a fake,” commented user Mark Chunder. “Homer lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace.”

See the license below.