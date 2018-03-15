At least one person has died after a newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, trapping multiple cars underneath.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez said at least one person was killed in the FIU bridge collapse and that at least six people were taken to the hospital, including one person who was in cardiac arrest. At least eight cars were affected by the bridge collapse, the mayor said.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at FIU’s Miami-area campus. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were struck in the collapse.

A spokesperson for Miami Dade Police Department said multiple agencies were responding to FIU. The Miami Herald reports that the 174-foot-long bridge was installed at FIU on Saturday, with the intention of giving pedestrian access from FIU’s campus to its newer dorms and off-campus housing.

According to the Herald, the bridge was not open to the public yet and was scheduled to be finished in 2019. The Associated Press reports that the support towers of the $14.2 million bridge were built at each end while the main part of the span was built by the side of the road before it was positioned over the seven-lane highway.

In a statement, FIU officials said they were involved in ongoing rescue efforts. “We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge,” a statement said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was on the way to FIU to be briefed by local law enforcement and university officials. In an earlier tweet, Scott said he had spoked to Miami Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the bridge collapse and that he will continue to communicate with authorities.

Munilla Construction, one of the companies that worked on the bridge, called the accident a “catastrophic collapse” and promised to conduct “a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong.”

“MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist,” the company said in a tweet.