Tom Brady’s affinity for healthy eating and sugar-free, gluten-free delicacies like raw vegan avocado ice cream have long been a point of fascination for the public, who were in for a real treat when the Patriots quarterback veered away from his strict diet to sample his first strawberry and then chug a beer in one gulp on Monday night.

During an appearance to promote his new healthy living book, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Brady expressed his distaste for strawberries, first telling the late night funnyman that he hated the fruit before clarifying that he hated the smell of strawberries. In spite of this, five-time Super Bowl winner somehow found the strength to try his first strawberry, which he proclaimed was “not that bad,” even joking, “Mom, are you proud of me?”

To help him recover from the offensive fruit, Colbert offered Brady a pint of beer, which Brady said he rarely drinks anymore, although he did admit that he was very good at not just drinking it, but chugging it, something that his teammates have confirmed in the past. As might be expected when fraternizing with a professional athlete, the friendly beers soon became a chugging competition, which Brady dominated at, chugging his entire pint glass in one gulp long before Colbert could finish his.

Watch Tom Brady try his first strawberry and chug a pint of beer below.