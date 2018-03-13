After sharing some adorable stories about his kids with wife Hilaria Baldwin on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Alec Baldwin fanned the flames of his feud with President Donald Trump.

In response to host Jimmy Fallon asking him about Trump’s criticism of his Saturday Night Live performance, the 59-year-old actor took a jab at the president’s tweeting habits.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony,” Trump recently tweeted. “Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

“It is kind of surreal,” Baldwin said in response. “Does he have like alerts or does he sequester himself for just a period of tweeting? Like is he there, as they say, watching Fox & Friends in the morning, he’s got like his triple order of bacon…and he’s got his phone and he’s watching the news and he’s in his boxers and his bathrobe and he’s *tweeting tweeting*…Does he tweet throughout the day or is it like a big binge thing?”

Watch the full clip below.