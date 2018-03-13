'We Disagreed on Things.' Read President Trump's Remarks After Firing Rex Tillerson

Following the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump commented on his decision and took questions from the media.
Trump maintained that he and Tillerson “disagreed on things,” while adding that he shares more views with Mike Pompeo, whom he tapped to replace Tillerson. Most notably, Trump pointed to the Iran deal as a source of dispute between he and Tillerson. Trump also claimed he and Tillerson discussed the matter “for a very long time.”
Trump emphasized that he’s gotten along well with Pompeo and said they have “very good chemistry” in addition to agreeing on a number of subjects.
Trump also spoke about Gina Haspel, who will take over as Director of the CIA after Pompeo as the first female CIA Director and someone he’s “gotten to know very well.”
Read Trump’s comments here: