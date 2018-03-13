As the third nor-easter in as many weeks hits the east coast, airports across the corridor are cancelling hundreds of flights.

As of 7:30 a.m. eastern time, there were 1,461 flight cancellations within the United States, or departing or landing in the country, according to FlightAware.

Here’s a look at the current state in various cities across the East Coast per data from FlightAware.

Boston

Boston’s Logan International Airport seems to have been hit the hardest with flight cancellations, which is unsurprising given that forecasts are calling for up to 18 inches of snow. As of Wednesday morning, 459 departing flights — 81% of those slated to take off from Logan — were cancelled, along with 382 expected to land at the airport.

New York

Both LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports said they were operating normally, but expected some delays due to weather. Over 180 flights departing and landing from LaGuardia airport were cancelled — 16% of departing flights and 14% of incoming flights. LaGuardia said much of the cancellations came from routes through Boston.

J.F.K airport had a 5% cancellation rate, but said 95% of flights are still on schedule.

Washington D.C.

At 8 a.m. ET, Baltimore Washington International Airport tweeted that conditions were normal.

But heavy weather in New England could affect scheduled flights at the airport, with FlightAware reporting that 96 flights departing or landing in BWI would be cancelled, as well as 80 flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.