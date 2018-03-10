A shootout in Pomona, Calif., left one police officer dead and another injured, officials say.

Pomona Police Department Chief Michael Olivieri said on Saturday that a SWAT team was responding to an active shooting incident involving two officers. Two hours later, he announced that one officer had died, while the other was in stable condition.

The suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded himself inside an apartment complex after the incident and remained there as of Saturday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau Deputy Armando Viera told TIME. A loud bang was heard coming from inside the apartment at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Viera said no further details are available. The officers’ identities have not yet been released, but the deceased individual was transported from Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center to the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office on Saturday morning, Olivieri said.