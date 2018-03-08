Weekend Recipe: Almond-Crusted Chicken Schnitzel

When I was young, mum used to make the most delicious chicken schnitzel that would be devoured as soon as my sister and I arrived home from school. Mum would lightly coat thin pieces of chicken with a little seasoned flour, then dip them into lightly beaten eggs, followed by a final coating in breadcrumbs. Then she would cook the schnitzel with generous amounts of butter and a little olive oil until crisp, and serve with a generous helping of green beans or coleslaw.

I’ve modified mum’s recipe and given it a “Healthy Chef” makeover. My chicken schnitzel is gluten free, paleo, high in protein and takes just minutes to create. It’s a simple 15-minute meal that marries perfectly with a side of steamed green beans, dressed with a little lemon or coleslaw with apple cider vinegar dressing. This recipe is from my cookbook Purely Delicious.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup ground almonds or almond flour – plus extra if needed

2 lemons

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

2 chicken breast fillets, sliced in half width ways

1 tablespoon tapioca flour or coconut flour

1 – 2 eggs, lightly beaten

Sea salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Place the sliced chicken between two sheets of baking paper and pound with a meat mallet or rolling pin until nice and thin, about 1 cm (1/3 inch) thickness Combine almonds, a little sea salt and pepper, the zest of one lemon and the parsley in a bowl then set aside Lightly coat the thin fillets of chicken breast in the tapioca flour and shake off any excess Dip the chicken into the beaten egg mix followed by a last coating in the almond meal crumb Cook chicken over a medium heat in a frying pan with 2 – 3 tablespoons olive oil until chicken is cooked through and lightly golden. Keep an eye on the almond crumb to make sure it doesn’t burn. You can reduce the heat to low if your chicken is browning too quickly Serve immediately along side steamed green beans and lemon wedges

Serves 2 – 4

NOTES + INSPIRATION: The chicken is also delicious served alongside crisp baby cos lettuce (romaine) and smashed avocado. Vegetarians can use sliced eggplant in place of the chicken. Your eggplant will also need to go into a moderate oven for 20 minutes after browning on the cook top for a final cooking until tender and delicious.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter