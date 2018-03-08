Following director Luca Guadagnino’s confirmation of a Call Me By Your Name sequel, the Internet began pitching a slew of possible titles for Elio and Oliver’s second adventure.

During an interview on the Oscars red carpet, the Italian director told USA Today that he is planning a follow-up to the 2017 coming-of-age drama—which won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay on Sunday. “I’m already conceiving the story with André Aciman,” he said, referencing the author who wrote the 2007 novel on which the film is based. “It’s gonna happen five or six years afterwards. It’s gonna be a new movie, a different tone.”

Guadagnino also revealed that stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer will both return for the sequel, which will see the pair travel the world together.

Enthusiastic Twitter users then took it upon themselves to offer some hilarious suggestions for the movie’s title, including “To Have Been Called Twice Your Name,” “Call Me By Your Name: Tokyo Drift” and “Look Who’s Calling Whom’s Name Now.”

See a selection of other recommendations below.