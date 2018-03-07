The Bachelor fans were so up in arms about the finale, they bought billboards.

After Arie Luyendyk, Jr. broke up with fiancée Becca Kufrin during a torturous segment during the show’s finale where he brought a camera crew to film him breaking the news to Becca that he was leaving her for the show’s runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

While this would be distressing to anyone, it felt especially cruel for Becca, who couldn’t get a moment alone to cry or process the situation without Arie or the camera crew bothering her, despite multiple requests from her for Arie to leave. In fact, Arie’s refusal to leave or give Becca space was so infuriating to some members of Bachelor nation, that they took a cue from Mildred Hayes by buying billboard space for their cause: calling out Arie’s callous actions.

So far, at least 16 billboards have been spotted in Southern California (where the Bachelor mansion is) and Becca’s home state of Minnesota; the message to Arie is succinct and clear: “Arie…Not okay. Just leave.”

Take note, Arie: hell hath no fury like a Bachelor fan scorned.

It looks like Times Square could be next.