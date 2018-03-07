Chris Hemsworth Proves He's Dad Goals in These Sweet Vacation Pictures With His Daughter

To his fans, Chris Hemsworth is the God of thunder, but to his kids, he’s just a dad who lives to camp.

In photos shared on Instagram Tuesday, you can see the Hemsworth squad partaking in all the fun things to do on a camping trip in Australia, a mecca for surfers. Simply put, these are great vacation pictures of a famous person being a fun dad.

The Thor: Ragnarok star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, welcomed daughter India Rose in 2012, and a pair of twin boys Tristan and Sasha in 2014.

And it looks like Hemsworth is already training little India to stand up on a foam board. But soon enough, India was schooling him on surfing.

“Day two with my surf coach, she’s like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration,” he captioned one snapshot.

“And occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it’s for my own good (joke).” A delightful caption. He is nothing if not clear.

This is their cool life that the internet is here to discuss.

Adults on the internet really love that India gets to ride piggyback on him, and would like to get the adoption papers going so they could also ride on Hemsworth’s back through the blue waves.

Specifically, Hemsworth wants to be in the barrel, which is the space inside the breaking wave that’s the most fun to ride.

The Hemsworth crew has also been jumping rope, roasting marshmallows and grilling up meals.