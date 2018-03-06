A Woman Screaming 'I Am God' Tried to Open a Plane Door Mid-Flight

A woman has been detained at Boise Airport, Idaho, after she reportedly tried to open the plane door during a flight from San Francisco to Boise on Monday morning.

The woman had to be restrained by fellow passengers onboard the United Express Flight 5449, according to CBS News. She was held to the ground as another passenger attempted to tie her feet together. In the video released online, the woman allegedly screams out, “I am God, I am God, I am God.”

Another of the 73 passengers onboard the plane spoke to the Idaho Statesman about the incident. Scott T. Smith, from California, sat behind the woman and her apparent travelling companion during the flight.

“She wasn’t acting right, or normal, from the very beginning [of the flight],” Smith said. “I read it as: One of them is trying to get over the fear of flying … I could tell that one or both were uneasy with flying.”

Smith watched an inflight film, before realizing that the woman had risen from her seat and had been subdued by two male passengers. “I could see her laying on the floor,” said Smith.“The flight staff were real calm. Everyone on the flight was quite calm.”

In addition to “I am God”, the woman reportedly repeated several other phrases, including: “God has all the data.” “I don’t have any data.” “We landed in Boise 15 minutes ago.” “For three years.”

The woman has been taken into custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and is under medical evaluation, International Business Times reports.