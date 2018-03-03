Officials are investigating reports of a person who apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the White House on Saturday, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

After reports of shots fired near the White House lawn, the Secret Service tweeted that it was investigating the situation, which appeared to involve an individual with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medical personnel are treating a male victim, but no other injuries have been reported in connection with the situation, the Secret Service added.

The Washington, D.C., police department’s natural death squad is also on the scene, the agency said.

President Donald Trump was not scheduled to be at the White House at the time of the incident. White House officials are aware of the situation and the president has been briefed, the Associated Press reports.

The White House reportedly went into lockdown after the gunshots were heard on Saturday, with journalists and others inside told to shelter in place.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.