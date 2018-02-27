Ryan Seacrest Denies Sexual Abuse Claims From Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest has denied his former personal stylist’s new claims of sexual abuse, after she came forward publicly to detail his alleged misconduct, following an internal investigation by E! in which her complaint was dismissed.

“I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest,” Seacrest said in a statement to TheWrap on Tuesday.

The denial comes after Suzie Hardy, who started working as Seacrest’s personal stylist at E! News in 2006, told Variety on Monday that the TV host had sexually harassed her for years. Hardy’s claims include unwanted, sexually aggressive touching and groping by Seacrest. Hardy claimed she was fired after reporting the alleged sexual abuse to the company’s human resources department in 2013.

The sexual misconduct allegations were originally made public in November by Seacrest, who issued a statement denying the accusations.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her,” he said at the time. “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result.”

Seacrest, who hosts ABC’s Live With Kelly & Ryan, appeared on the show Tuesday but did not mention the new allegations.

E! issued a statement in January saying there was insufficient evidence to support the accusations against Seacrest. The network said Seacrest will continue to host the Oscars’ red carpet pre-show event at the 2018 Academy Awards, and a spokesperson for ABC said the network will still stand by the host.