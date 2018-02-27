The music, the mem’ries, the magic — and the science — are all coming together for Barbra Streisand and her dogs Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett these days. Streisand revealed in a new interview with Variety that she had mouth and stomach cells from her beloved Coton de Tulear dog Samantha preserved for cloning after Samantha passed away in 2017 at the ripe old age of 14. Streisand, clearly, was smitten with her beloved pet — so much so that she decided to try out the scientific approach in bringing her genetically-identical descendants to life. So far so good with Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, it seems. (Streisand also has a third Coton de Tulear, Miss Fanny, who is a “distant cousin” of Samantha and her cloned descendants.)

“They have different personalities,” Streisand told Variety about her two fluffy white pups. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and her seriousness.”

Although the Streisand interview includes many revelations about the legendary actress and her life (she’s been on the set of the upcoming A Star Is Born film starring Lady Gaga, and thinks it’s “good;” she’s been looking at some potential new directing gigs of her own), it is the parenthetical revelation about her pets that has the internet talking.