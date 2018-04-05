Missing CDC Employee Timothy Cunningham Found Dead Two Months After He Vanished

The body of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee who mysteriously vanished almost two months ago was recovered this week from a river in Atlanta, police said Thursday.

Timothy Cunningham, a 35-year-old Harvard-educated leader within the nation’s health protection agency, was found dead in the Chattachoochee River late Tuesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. A medical examiner identified his remains.

Authorities said Cunningham’s parents had reported him missing on Feb. 14, two days after he found out he wasn’t getting a promotion at work and stopped contacting members of his close-knit family. Cunningham, who went home sick from work on Feb. 12, had also apparently left behind his dog, wallet, car and phone in his home, which alarmed his parents, who had traveled to Atlanta from Maryland to check on him, police said.

Cunningham’s mother had told officers that her son had been “upset about a promotion at work,” according to a police report. During a news conference on Feb. 27, police said they have “no reason” to believe the missed promotion had anything to do with his disappearance. Major Michael O’Connor of the Atlanta Police Department said the CDC does not believe that played a role either.

Authorities initially said they had found no signs of foul play. They offered a $10,000 reward for any information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Timothy Cunningham Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department

Cunningham, who has two advanced degrees from Harvard University, studied the health differences between people from various backgrounds, including race, gender, geography and class, according to his biography on the CDC’s website. Cunningham has also been deployed to help during public health emergencies, including Superstorm Sandy and the Ebola and Zika viruses, his biography says.

In a statement in late February, the CDC said Cunningham was a “highly respected” member of the agency. “Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” CDC spokeswoman Kathy Harben said.