Man Live-Streamed His Own Murder on Facebook, Police Say

A North Carolina man filmed his own death while broadcasting on Facebook Live Monday near Wingate University, outside Charlotte, according to local media.

The victim was walking near campus filming himself from a smartphone on a selfie stick when he was approached by another man, according to a copy of the Facebook video posted on WBTV. The man told his assailant “you’re live, you’re live” and pointed the camera in his direction. The second man then opened fire and the camera fell from the victim’s hands. Four shots can be heard.

WSOC-TV reports that police confirmed the man filmed his own death. Police say the shooter is still at large.

The victim was walking down Jerome St. near the campus of Wingate University when he was shot. He had just visited the nearby Wingate Police Department to inquire about getting his missing cellphone back, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The university went on lockdown after the shots over fears of an active shooter. However, police said shots were never fired on campus, according to WCNC.

The Wingate Police Department said it was investigating an homicide scene on Jerome St. where the shooting took place, though on Facebook, the department described their investigation as a “death investigation” instead of a homicide investigation.

Wingate University’s most recent Twitter update around 1 p.m. said the school has lifted its campus-wide lockdown on the advice of local law enforcement, noting normal operations would resume.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.