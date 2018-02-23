Jonathan Martin, a former NFL offensive lineman, was taken into custody Friday after posting a story on Instagram with a photograph of a gun that tagged his former teammates, Richie Icognito and Mike Pouncey, as well as his high school, Harvard Westlake, ABC News and ESPN report.

According to these outlets, the Instagram story featured a post with a shotgun and the words, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” The post in the story tagged four accounts, including those thought to be two of his former Dolphins teammates, Pouncey and Incognito, and a hashtag for his Los Angeles high school, Harvard Westlake, which caused the school to be closed Friday morning. Martin graduated from Harvard Westlake in 2008, according to Sports Illustrated.

In 2014, a report was released detailing that Incognito and Pouncey had bullied Martin using racial slurs, and causing him to leave the team. He played for the San Francisco 49ers before retiring due to an injury.