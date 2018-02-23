Olympic medals are fine and good, but these two U.S. Winter Olympics winners are taking home even more lasting souvenirs from their time in South Korea: matching tattoos.

David Wise and Alex Ferreira finished their freestyle ski halfpipe competition in gold and silver medal positions, respectively, on Wednesday night. For Wise, the defending champion from Sochi, it was a moment to prove that he was still the best in the world. It took him until the final run to put down his trick-filled performance thanks to some ski malfunctions, but it was a showstopper when the landings did click into place. For Ferreira, in his first Olympics, it was a chance to prove that he’s a talent to reckon with. (The bronze medal went to 16-year-old Nico Porteous of New Zealand in a surprise finish for the young challenger.)

But Wise and Ferreira, who seemed more than happy to share the podium after the event concluded, have also shared a lot more than just medal status during their Olympic experience. Part of their time in South Korea has included getting matching tattoos while in Seoul earlier in the Olympic stretch. Instead of the more classic Olympic rings, they both went for ink of the PyeongChang Games logo on their arms — a fitting permanent testament to their successful Games at each other’s sides. The Winter Olympics are nearly over, but friendship is forever.