Chevy Chase Was Kicked Following a Road Rage Incident

Comedian Chevy Chase was kicked in the shoulder after he chased and then confronted a driver who cut him off, New York State police say.

The road rage incident took place in New Jersey on Feb. 9, police told The Journal News, after a 22-year-old man from Long Island cut off Chase in South Nyack.

The 74-year-old ex-Saturday Night Live star told police he believed his 2015 Dodge Ram truck had suffered damage following the incident, and gave chase across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River.

The second driver pulled over and he and Chase began a verbal argument, NBC Chicago reported, before Chase suffered a kick to the shoulder.

The 22-year-old man told police he kicked Chase in self defense, and claimed the comedian had attempted to punch him.

The Caddyshack star insisted that a passenger inside the car had greeted him with an extended middle finger, according to a report by TMZ.com.

“If I were a lot younger I’d bust your nose,” Chase allegedly declared, according to TMZ.

The 22-year-old was given a ticket for second-degree harassment, and is due in court in South Nyack on March 5.