The Canadian women’s hockey team just had to settle for silver, but one player couldn’t keep it around her neck.

Team USA defeated its longtime archrival Canada 3-2 in a tension-packed tiebreaker shootout on Thursday. Some Canadian hockey players wept, but the loss was especially crushing for Jocelyne Larocque. After the post-game ceremony, defense powerhouse Larocque could only stand to look at the silver draped around her neck for a few seconds before she yanked it off and held it in her hands.

“It’s just hard,” the 2014 Sochi gold medalist said after the event. “You work so hard. We wanted gold but didn’t get it.”

Second place can make some of the fiercest competitors glow with pride. But for a champ from Canada, silver just doesn’t cut it. That’s because Canada has gotten used to dominating the Olympics, scooping up the golden hardware every last time since the U.S. secured the first-ever women’s ice hockey gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. This was the first shootout in Olympic women’s hockey history.

People are obsessed with the moment online. Some have criticized her move as poor sportsmanship, while others defend her reaction.