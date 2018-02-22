The phrases “I hear you” and “What can we do to help you feel safe?” were included on President Donald Trump’s handwritten notes before he met with survivors and family members of school shootings, including the one Feb. 14 at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The president’s crib sheet, written in bold, black pen on headed White House stationery, was revealed in pictures taken by photographers for news agencies including Getty Images and the Associated Press. The visible notes include “1. What would you most want me to know about your experience?”, “2. What can we do to help you feel safe?”, “4. Resources? Ideas” and “5. I hear you.”

During the White House listening session, which took place on Wednesday, Trump suggested that arming teachers could be one solution to stopping tragedy. “If you had a teacher who is adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly,” he said. The President also expressed a desire to strengthen background checks.

The images of Trump’s discussion points have gone viral on social media, with many criticizing the president’s seeming need for assistance in responding to the emotional testimonies of those affected by the shooting, which killed 17 people.

“What kind of person needs NOTES to show empathy to children who were under heavy fire from a maniac?” wrote one Twitter user. “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Tell me your thoughts about guns, And (5) I hear you,” added another.