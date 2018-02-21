Maisie Williams may not be willing to reveal how the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones ultimately shakes out, but she definitely isn’t shy about letting fans in on the fact that she knows.

During a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new animated movie Early Man, the 20-year-old actor couldn’t resist bragging a little bit about her Thrones insider knowledge.

“I know the end of Game of Thrones,” she smugly told Kimmel before going on to explain how she felt when she read the final script. “It’s just surreal to be honest. Like being with this show for so long and then it also having the following that it does, it’s just everyone is waiting for this moment and then you read it and it’s incredible.”

Unfortunately for those of us who don’t play Arya Stark, Thrones isn’t set to return until 2019, meaning the earliest we’ll find out how it ends is sometime next spring. Looks like it’s time to binge-watch the entire series again to search for more clues.

Watch the full clip below.