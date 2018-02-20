Could We ‘Turn Off’ the Urge to Drink?

IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Could we fight alcoholism by ‘turning off’ the urge to drink?

By Christina Sumners in Vital Record at Texas A&M University Health Science Center

2. #MeToo in medicine: Women in health professions are speaking out on sexual harassment.

By Elizabeth Chuck at NBC News

3. Here’s how we could weave copper into hospital uniforms to slash infections.

By the University of Manchester

4. Occupational licensing stifles innovation and worsens inequality.

By the Economist

5. Do wildlife documentaries fool us into thinking that the natural world is doing fine?

By Adityavikram and Arefa Tehsin in the Wire

