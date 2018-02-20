The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week left 17 students and staff dead — and replaced the 1999 Columbine High School massacre as the deadliest high school shooting in America. Many of the survivors, thousand of teenagers who used social media to document to horror, aren’t waiting for the adults to make changes to prevent the next school shooting.

They’re taking matters into their own hands and advocating for stricter gun control laws and more mental health resources for treating troubled peers.

Following the shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, including Emma Gonzalez, have been vocal on social media and in traditional media to call for action with their refrain “never again.”

At the end of last week, calls to action — from walkouts to marches on Washington — spread on social media.

Here’s a guide to the upcoming events:

March 14, 2018: National School Walkout

The Women’s March’s Youth EMPOWER group is planning a national school walkout on March 14, 2018, according to the group’s website. At 10 a.m. in every time zone, organizers are encouraging teachers, students, administrators, parents and allies to walk out for 17 minutes — one for every person killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Students and staff have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from the worry of being gunned down in their classrooms or on their way home from school,” according to the site.

March 24, 2018: March For Our Lives:

On March 24, 2018, student organizers, including those from Parkland, are planning March For Our Lives, a march in Washington, D.C. to call for school safety and gun control.

“The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues,” according to their website. “No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country.”

More info can be found at the website and Facebook page.

April 20, 2018: National High School Walkout:

A growing movement titled #NationalSchoolWalkout is being called forbmy Connecticut student Lane Murdock and others. Murdock lives just 20 minutes away from Sandy Hook Elementary School, according to NBC News. In December 2012, 20 students and six staff members were gunned down at Sandy Hook.

The plan calls for high school students to walk out on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting. No time has been specified yet. The plans are currently being housed on Twitter along with a Change.org petition page that has over 65,000 signatures Monday evening.

A massively viral tweet pitching the idea has been liked 139,000 times.