It's Going to Feel a Lot Like Spring on the East Coast This Week

Temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s this week on the East Coast as milder air makes its way from the southern plains and Ohio Valley to the Northeast.

Springlike weather is expected for most of the week in places like New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, D.C., with Tuesday and Wednesday most likely being the warmest days, according to AccuWeather.

“We had a taste of spring earlier in the week, and there will be another dose of these higher-than-average temperatures heading through the first half of the new week as well,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Maggie Samuhel, according to the forecasting company.

This weekend’s snowfall is already beginning to melt as temperatures start to rise. There may be small amounts of rain in places like New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. on Monday, but overall temperatures will soar, either breaking or challenging existing record highs.

“The surge of springlike warmth Tuesday into Wednesday across the East will provide temperatures more akin to May rather than the end of February,” Samuhel said on AccuWeather.com.

Temperatures in the Southeast could be as high as 80 degrees, but there will be some exceptions to the warmer weather. Cold air flowing in from the ocean could lead to icy mixtures in Maine and the northern Appalachians, AccuWeather predicts.

Don’t get too comfortable though. It’s supposed to start getting colder again by the end of the week. But there’s still some hope — AccuWeather expects more warm days to pop up again towards the end of the month.