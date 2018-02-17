Authorities on Friday discovered the bodies of two newborn infants in a suitcase on the side of an Arkansas road, officials said.

The bodies were stowed inside a purple suitcase left on a ditch bank on Country Road 602, according to a statement from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, and were found around 2 p.m. on Friday. The babies appeared to be twins, Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Nichols told WREG.

“It’s hard to comprehend,” Country Road 602 resident Walter Hill told WREG. “I mean, I wouldn’t know why anybody would abandon two little babies like that.”

Nichols also told WREG that there are several persons of interest in the investigation, but declined to name them. The investigation is ongoing and further details are not being released at this time, according to the sheriff’s office statement.