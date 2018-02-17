'He's the Winner of the Olympics.' Adam Rippon Stole Everyone's Hearts During the Olympics

By Mahita Gajanan
11:43 PM EST

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon did not medal in his final event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, but he remains an Olympic star nonetheless.

Rippon emerged as a fan favorite during the Olympics, loved especially for the artistic beauty of his routine, his honesty and hilarious tweets. He also made headlines for a feud with Vice President Mike Pence over the politician’s stance on gay rights. The skater took home a bronze medal in the team event for figure skating.

Rippon finished in the men’s figure skating long program Friday, and although he didn’t earn a medal in that event, it was clear by his performance’s end that he has a permanent place in many people’s hearts.

