Lindsey Vonn Didn't Get a Medal In Her First Event. But She Has Another Chance

By Mahita Gajanan
11:20 PM EST

Lindsey Vonn had a rough start to the 2018 Winter Olympics in the women’s super-G event, where the Team USA skier did not earn a medal with her 1 minute and 21.49 second time.

The first skier to take on the course at the event in PyeongChang, Vonn started out strong but lost her momentum with one late turn that made her slide off-course, adding to her final time. By the end of the event, Vonn was out of medal contention.

The Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka, better known as a parallel giant slalom snowboarder, is set to win gold in a surprise turn of events at the super-G.

Vonn previously won the bronze in the super-G event at the 2010 Vancouver Games, where she also snagged the gold for downhill skiing.

Despite the disappointing beginning, things aren’t over for Vonn just yet. The skiier, who missed the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi because of an injury, still has time to win a medal in the downhill race next week. That event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

