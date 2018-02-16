José Manuel Hernández Tallada is the sports commentator you want in your corner when you’re about to win big.

The Spanish journalist was filmed while commenting on the men’s snowboard cross finals in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Thursday, and his excitement over the close race — including the ultimate success of his Spanish countryman Regino Hernandez, who snagged the bronze — is something to behold. Tallada is all of us, urging our athletes on to greatness, certain that our support from afar can be felt even as they race across the snow a continent away.

After the thrilling finish, he continued emoting, standing up and jumping out of his chair for the entirety of the clip while spilling nonstop facts, including that Spain hadn’t won a medal in a Winter Olympics for 25 years and 361 days, to be precise. This also marks only the European nation’s third medal in all of Winter Olympic history. (In their defense, Spain is not known for its access to snow sports; this year’s delegation only includes 13 athletes.)

His lyrical approach to narrating the onscreen action included suggesting that his heart was in his mouth as the finish line neared. And, finally: “Lo ha conseguido!” which translates to “He’s done it.” Indeed, they both had. The response to Ruiz has been overwhelmingly positive, with Twitter comments applauding his unbridled passion. His level of excitement is something we can all aspire to emulate from the comforts of our own couches as the Games continue.