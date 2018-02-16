5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

If you were expecting Paris Hilton’s return to music to come in the form of frothy pop or edgy EDM, think again. The reality-star-turned-singer-turned-DJ dabbled in dance pop on her 2006 album and has been ruling club floors around the world from behind the decks for years. But her long-awaited new release is an entirely different sound. “I Need You” sees Paris throwing it back to a sugary doo-wop vibe with breathy vocals and fittingly sweet lyrics: it was released on Valentine’s Day, after all. As she croons lines like “I wanna be the bunny in your Easter,” you can feel the wink. Consider this one as another episode in Paris’s ongoing reinvention.