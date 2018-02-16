A high school student from South Carolina who threatened “Round 2” of the school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which saw 17 people killed, was arrested after posting the threats on social media.

The student, a ninth-grader at Broome High School, was arrested on Thursday, according to WSPA, just one day after the shooting in Florida. He had posted a Snapchat photo of himself wearing a mask and apparently holding an assault rifle, according to the report, with the caption: “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.”

“After informing the suspect and his parents of the law violation, the suspect stated his Snapchat post was just intended as a joke, and that he didn’t have any serious intentions,” Lt. Kevin Bobo of Spartanburg police said in a statement, Fox Carolina reported.

Other copycat threats have originated in Maryland, Ohio, northern Florida and California after the Florida school shooting.

In Germantown, Maryland, 18-year-old student Alwin Chen was charged after he arrived at Clarksburg High School on Thursday with a knife and loaded 9mm handgun, police said.

On Thursday morning, a Ross High School student in Ohio was detained by police after he made “a post on social media referring to the recent school shooting in Florida,” Ross Township Police Department said in a statement.