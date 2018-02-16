The Internet is in full force with its latest 2018 Winter Olympics meme, and it’s guaranteed to make viewers feel better about not taking home their own gold medal. Twitter users this week have taken to sharing relatable jokes and images of they did not make the PyeongChang Games in South Korea.

Most Olympians train for years to become experts in their sport of choice, and many move away from their home towns to work with specific coaches. Needless to say, not everyone on social media seemed ready to make such a sacrifice.

Many joked that their best skills were in food-related areas, which have not yet been recognized by the International Olympic Committee. We put together some of the funniest tweets below.

Others said they had nontraditional talents, such as miming or retweeting.

And still others had very different reasons for not making the Olympics in 2018.