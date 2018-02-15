Swiss skier Lara Gut wiped out during the women’s giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Thursday in a spectacular crash that also took down a photographer — but not before he was able to capture some epic images of the moment.

Both Gut and photographer Sean Haffey have no injuries and Gut said that she would be ready for the super-G in two days.

According to Reuters, Gut said that they were both fine, though she later joked about the danger of being a photographer on the slopes.

“I‘m OK, I‘m OK,” she said. “I asked the photographer if he was OK too and he said he was. I think it’s getting scary to be a photographer on skiing hills.”

In an interview with NBC, Getty Images director and head of external communications Anne Flanagan confirmed that Haffey was fine and that the moment even merited some great images.

“Sean is all OK as is his gear,” Flanagan said. “Like a true professional, he was shooting the entire time.”

Relive the moment below.