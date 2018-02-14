Authorities are investigating an incident that led to a shooting and several injuries Wednesday outside a National Security Agency checkpoint in Fort Meade, Md.

A vehicle allegedly tried to enter the NSA’s campus without clearance Wednesday morning, which sparked gunfire at one point, officials said. Many details about the incident are still unclear, but officials said the situation is under control.

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened?

A “security incident” prompted police to rush to a National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, Md. shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to NSA and Fort Meade Garrison officials. The chaos unfolded at a gate where vehicles enter and go through a security check, the NSA said in a brief statement. A driver of a vehicle that approached the gate did not have authorization to enter the campus, officials said. The NSA said “weapons were discharged in the course of the incident, which remains under investigation at this time.” It’s unclear who opened fire. Several people were taken to hospitals, but the NSA said their injuries do not appear to be results of the gunfire.

Local news outlets have published photographs showing a black SUV being surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.

President Donald Trump has been “brief on the shooting” at Fort Meade, according to the White House. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected,” spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement. “We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

The FBI said it has sent additional agents to the scene.

Who is the suspect?

It’s unclear who has been apprehended in connection with the security incident. The NSA said the investigation is ongoing, but that there was no further threat. “The situation is under control, and there is no ongoing security or safety threat,” the agency said.

The Washington Post, citing officials, said Wednesday’s incident at Fort Meade was not believed to be related to terrorism.

The NSA is one of the country’s largest spy agencies. It is responsible for cryptology and surveillance of foreign intelligence. It has been in the news in recent years after former contractor Edward Snowden leaked a trove of confidential documents exposing the agency’s practice of collecting metadata on millions of phone calls in the U.S in an effort to comb through potential threats to the country.