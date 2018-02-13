The nation’s top spies told Congress Tuesday that Russia has taken step to influence the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, using propaganda, social media, false personas, other means of influence to try to exacerbate social and political fissures in the United States.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Russia has determined that cyber operations to disrupt the 2016 presidential campaign was “a success,” and this year’s midterms is the next likely target. With voting in some parts of the country beginning in March, the intelligence community is educating state and local governments for the attacks, he said.

“We need to inform the American public that this is real,” he said. “We are not going to allow some Russian to tell us how we’re going to vote. There needs to be a national cry for that.”

Coats was joined in testimony by other intelligence chiefs that included Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, who both agreed that Moscow had already taken steps to influence the 2018 elections.

The intelligence community also expects Russia will conduct “bolder and more disruptive cyber operations,” throughout Europe, particularly at North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies. It will use the conflict in Ukraine as a testing ground to disrupt energy grids, hack-and-leak influence operations, and other digital attacks. It will apply those lessons to “probe U.S. and allied critical infrastructures,” he said.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the highest-ranking Democrat on the committee, said the Russian threat “did not begin in 2016, and it certainly didn’t end with the election.”

“What we are seeing is a continuous assault by Russia to target and undermine our democratic institutions, and they are going to keep coming at us,” he said.