The Internet Gave These Parents a Gold Medal for Cheering Their Son On at the Olympics

It may only be day five of the 2018 Winter Olympics, but emotions in PyeongChang, South Korea, are already running high. As the parents of Canadian freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury watched him take home gold in the men’s moguls final on Monday, their overwhelming joy was contagious.

“I’m right beside Kingsbury’s mom and dad,” tweeted CBC News reporter Devin Heroux. “You can sense their nerves. I watched his dad close his eyes and clasp his hands together in the air before his son’s last run. What drama in the mountains.”

In a video showing Kingsbury’s parents at the moment he crossed the finish line, both mom and dad can be seen jumping up and down while loudly cheering. Kingsbury then leapt into his parents’ arms after winning the gold medal, a reaction that prompted an outpouring of support from the internet.

“I know approximately nothing about #FreestyleSkiing or moguls, but I became an expert this morning just from watching the reactions of Mikael Kingsbury’s parents,” wrote Twitter user jordyn.

