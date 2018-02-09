A record-setting 1,218 Intel drones came together to form the five Olympic rings in the sky at the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony in PyeongChang Friday, wowing viewers around the world. But while the opening ceremony drone display was certainly impressive, a significant aspect of the Olympic rings specifically was lost in its lack of color.

The five colors of the Olympic rings were chosen by French aristocrat Pierre de Frédy, Baron de Coubertin in 1912 to celebrate the first time that all five inhabited continents—Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania—participated in the Olympic Games, according to Thrillist.

“A white background, with five interlaced rings in the centre: blue, yellow, black, green and red… is symbolic; it represents the five inhabited continents of the world, united by Olympism, while the six colors are those that appear on all the national flags of the world at the present time,” he said of the Olympic rings in 1931.

However, de Frédy never assigned each color seen in the Olympic rings symbol to a specific continent, leaving that particular detail up for debate.

According to The Verge, Intel’s opening ceremony drones set the record for the “most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously.” Intel’s drones, which were just like the drones Lady Gaga used for her 2016 Super Bowl performance, will reportedly perform each night at the Olympics medal ceremony.

Watch a clip of Intel’s opening ceremony drones morph into the five Olympic rings below.