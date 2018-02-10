The broadcast of the peace-themed Opening Ceremony of the highly-anticipated 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea officially kicked off Friday at 8 p.m. local time.

Around 3,000 athletes from 92 countries and territories braced frightful temperatures as they marched into the new PyeongChang Olympic Stadium under their country’s flag during the Parade of Nations – as per Olympic tradition. North and South Korea made history when they marched together under a single flag, as musicians performed John Lennon’s iconic hit “Imagine.”

But many social media users observing the ceremony seemed slightly confused by the order of events. “What is the order of the countries coming out in the opening ceremony? It’s not alphabetical?” wrote one Twitter user. “Weird opening ceremony. Don’t know how they’ve determined the order of countries. Not alphabetical just muddled up,” added another.

In fact, the order that the countries marched in was alphabetic – but following the Korean alphabet known as Hangeul, as opposed to the English alphabet. That is why, by way of example, Denmark followed New Zealand, Iran followed Ukraine and Bermuda followed the United States of America.

That said, there are two exceptions to the rule. Firstly, an Olympic Opening Ceremony parade always begins with Greece, in honor of where the games originate from, and the host nation always goes last. This time, both North and South Korea appeared at the conclusion of the parade, as they were marching under the same flag.

Here’s the full order that countries marched in at the 2018 Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics:

1. Greece

2. Ghana

3. The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

4. Nigeria

5. South Africa

6. Netherlands

7. Norway

8. New Zealand

9. Denmark

10. Germany

11. Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

12. Latvia

13. Olympic Athletes from Russia

14. Lebanon

15. Romania

16. Luxembourg

17. Lithuania

18. Liechtenstein

19. Madagascar

20. Malaysia

21. Mexico

22. Monaco

23. Morocco

24. Montenegro

25. Republic of Moldova

26. Malta

27. Mongolia

28. United States of America

29. Bermuda

30. Belgium

31. Belarus

32. Bosnia and Herzegovina

33. Bolivia

34. Bulgaria

35. Brazil

36. San Marino

37. Serbia

38. Sweden

39. Switzerland

40. Spain

41. Slovakia

42. Slovenia

43. Singapore

44. Armenia

45. Argentina

46. Iceland

47. Ireland

48. Azerbaijan

49. Andorra

50. Albania

51. Eritrea

52. Estonia

53. Ecuador

54. Great Britain

55. Australia

56. Austria

57. Uzbekistan

58. Ukraine

59. Islamic Republic of Iran

60. Israel

61. Italy

62. India

63. Japan

64. Jamaica

65. Georgia

66. People’s Republic of China

67. Chinese Taipei

68. Czech Republic

69. Chile

70. Kazakhstan

71. Canada

72. Kenya

73. Kosovo

74. Colombia

75. Croatia

76. Kyrgyzstan

77. Cyprus

78. Thailand

79. Turkey

80. Togo

81. Tonga

82. Pakistan

83. Portugal

84. Poland

85. Puerto Rico

86. France

87. Finland

88. Philippines

89. Hungary

90. Hong Kong, China

91. Korea (North and South)