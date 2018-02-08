'Oh Hi!' Pepsi Launches 'Bubly' Sparkling Water

PepsiCo’s new sparkling water line is trying to cut into the current soaring popularity of La Croix. The company behind drinks like Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Gatorade has launched a new line of flavored sparkling waters called Bubly.

Bubly, which comes in eight flavors — lime, grapefruit, strawberry, lemon, orange, apple, mango and cherry — contains zero artificial sweeteners, flavors or calories, the company said. Its colorful cans have pull tabs reading cutesy phrases like “oh hi.”

“We created Bubly to provide consumers with a great-tasting, flavorful, unsweetened sparkling water in a fun, playful, and relevant manner,” Todd Kaplan, a vice president at PepsiCo said in a statement.

The new Bubly sparkling water line comes as PepsiCo tries to capitalize on consumer tendencies to avoid sugary beverages in favor of healthier options. Sales of Pepsi’s carbonated soda brands have declined while business has boomed for bottled and sparkling water. La Croix has surged in popularity in recent years, earning the obsession of millennials in particular. National Beverage, the company behind the pastel colored cans of flavored seltzer, said last year that sales grew to $827 million from $646 million in 2015.

Lately, PepsiCo has moved toward offering drinks beyond its carbonated soda items, with products like Naked Juice and Pure Leaf.