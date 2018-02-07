An Instagram that Kylie Jenner posted of her newborn baby girl Stormi Webster has officially taken the coveted title of most-liked Instagram, on Wednesday, with more than 14 million likes.

Although Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed the baby, their first child, on February 1, PEOPLE reports, Jenner waited nearly a week to post her first photo of the new addition to their family: a close-up shot of the baby clutching her finger.

In 2017, the title of most-liked photo on Instagram went to Beyoncé, whose surprise pregnancy announcement of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter took the top spot, much to the delight of the Internet. As of February 2018, it had garnered 11.2 million likes.

See Kylie’s Instagram post below.