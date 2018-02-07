Lindsey Vonn Is Having Trouble Getting to South Korea for the Winter Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is on her way to South Korea for the Winter Olympics, but only after encountering a series of delays.

Vonn tweeted to her almost 1 million followers on Wednesday, writing that her Lufthansa plane sat on the runway for nearly two hours without taking off, and that it seemed like incorrect travel documents were to blame.

Two hours later she updated her Twitter feed, saying that the airline had passengers deplane while a new plane was being located.

Ever the prolific tweeter, Vonn also included a play-by-play of her experience on the delayed flight, telling her followers that she caught a man next to her discreetly trying to take a selfie with her when his camera flash accidentally gave him away.

About five hours after getting on the original plane, Vonn tweeted that she was finally on a new plane:

Vonn is trying to get to PyeongChang to participate in this year’s opening ceremony, which kicks off Feb. 9. The Olympics-bound athlete is the most accomplished female ski racer in history, with 78 World Cup wins under her belt.

She had to sit out the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, due to injury, so this will be her first Olympics in eight years. She said on social media that it will be especially emotional for her due to her grandfather’s passing, saying she would “make him proud.”