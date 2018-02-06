SpaceX Is Set to Launch the Falcon Heavy Rocket Today. You Can Watch Live Here

The highly anticipated first launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is finally here.

Touted as “the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two,” the Falcon Heavy is slated to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Tuesday any time between 1:30 and 4 p.m. ET. The launch could be delayed by weather or technical glitches, however.

Here’s what to know about SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.

What is the Falcon Heavy rocket?

The Falcon Heavy is a heavy-lift rocket producing up to 5.5 million lbs. of thrust in its first stage, with the ability to lift payloads up to 141,000 lbs. Whereas SpaceX’s smaller Falcon 9 rocket has nine engines, the Flacon Heavy has 27 — it’s essentially three Falcon 9 rockets strapped together.

Following the Falcon Heavy launch, SpaceX will attempt to land all three of its nine-engine cores back on Earth. SpaceX has spent years developing a landing technique that allows the company to reuse rockets after launches, cutting down on costs.

When is the Falcon Heavy launch?

The Falcon Heavy launch is set for Tuesday, Feb. 6, with a window opening at 1:30 p.m. ET and closing at 4 p.m. ET. Technical issues and bad weather can cause launches to be scrubbed, however. There’s another launch window on Wednesday. (Rocket launches often have specific timing windows based on Earth’s rotation and other factors.)

What’s on board the Falcon Heavy rocket?

Leave it to Elon Musk to find a way to use SpaceX’s historic rocket launch to promote his other ventures.

Aboard the Falcon Heavy is a cherry red Tesla Roadster, a recently unveiled design from his electric car company. The car’s stereo will play David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ during the launch. The car’s equipped with three cameras, which will provide “some epic views if they work,” said Musk.

The car “will be in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent,” Musk said in a tweet.

Why is the Falcon Heavy launch important?

A successful Falcon Heavy launch would be a major milestone for the private spaceflight industry, and for humankind’s space exploration efforts at large. Musk is also hopeful that the Falcon Heavy can help SpaceX achieve its goal of lowering the price of sending large payloads into space, TIME’s Jeffrey Kluger writes:

If Musk can deliver heavy lift at a low price, he could energize the entire rocketry sector, bringing the much-touted power of commercial competition to an industry that has been able to fatten up on a consistent diet of defense contracts without having to innovate much. More important, heavy-lift boosters are technology you can use not just to get to Earth orbit, but to get out of it too, pressing on to deep-space destinations like the moon and Mars.

But, as Kluger notes, that won’t be an easy task.