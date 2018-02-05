Kentucky State Police Department Apologizes for Tweeting Rape Joke During Super Bowl
Kentucky State Trooper police car. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)
Education Images—UIG via Getty Images
By Samantha Cooney
10:16 AM EST

The Kentucky State Police apologized late Sunday for posting a tweet that joked about prison rape during the Super Bowl.

The tweet, sent to the department’s over 50,000 Twitter followers, read: “Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski (TE) play but if you drink & drive … your tight end may end up in jail!” The post included a GIF of a bar of soap falling to the ground in an apparent reference to “don’t drop the soap,” a joke about inmates making themselves vulnerable to anal rape.

In a statement, the Kentucky State Police apologized for the tweet, which it said was posted by a single employee.

“Making light of sexual assault is never acceptable, and we apologize for the distress this tweet caused, particularly to the victims of heinous crimes,” the statement said. “KSP is committed to protecting against sexual assault and fighting for justice for victims.”

The tweet remained posted for about two hours, according to the Associated Press. Kentucky’s Secretary of State Alison L. Grimes criticized the post, writing: “Rape & sexual assault are not joking matters. Citizens expect & deserve better law enforcement.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE