The Kentucky State Police apologized late Sunday for posting a tweet that joked about prison rape during the Super Bowl.

The tweet, sent to the department’s over 50,000 Twitter followers, read: “Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski (TE) play but if you drink & drive … your tight end may end up in jail!” The post included a GIF of a bar of soap falling to the ground in an apparent reference to “don’t drop the soap,” a joke about inmates making themselves vulnerable to anal rape.

In a statement, the Kentucky State Police apologized for the tweet, which it said was posted by a single employee.

“Making light of sexual assault is never acceptable, and we apologize for the distress this tweet caused, particularly to the victims of heinous crimes,” the statement said. “KSP is committed to protecting against sexual assault and fighting for justice for victims.”

The tweet remained posted for about two hours, according to the Associated Press. Kentucky’s Secretary of State Alison L. Grimes criticized the post, writing: “Rape & sexual assault are not joking matters. Citizens expect & deserve better law enforcement.”